AJK PM Denounces Unprovoked Indian Firing Across LoC

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has strongly denounced the unprovoked firing on civilian population from Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement over the frequent incidents of violation of ceasefire by the Indian troops at the LoC, he said that Indian brute forces have crossed all the limits of humanity and also engaged to target the civil population of Azad Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said India was involved in state terrorism and perpetrating gruesome human rights' violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

More Stories From Kashmir

