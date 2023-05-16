AJK PM directs health department to provide latest medical facilities

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq has directed the Health Department authorities to implement biometric attendance system in all hospitals across Azad Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th May, 2023 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq has directed the Health Department authorities to implement biometric attendance system in all hospitals across Azad Kashmir.

"All possible steps should be taken to provide the best treatment facilities to masses at government hospitals and effective working procedures should be developed to meet basic needs in all district headquarters hospitals", he said while chairing a high-level meeting of the State Health Department held at Jammu Kashmir house on Tuesday.

Anwaar continued that the Health Department should take steps to purchase state-of-the-art ambulances.

He said that the rules and procedures should be simplified for the convenience of the public.

He also directed the concerned authorities to make necessary amendments to ensure timely arrangements for medical treatment and prompt payment of expenses under Medical Attendant Rules for government employees.

He said that procedures should be adopted to pay for the expenses incurred on treatment within seven days.

He said that the procedure of refund for treatment abroad should also be simplified and no file should be sent for the approval of the Prime Minister, but the concerned secretary should approve it.

He directed that the panel of hospitals should be notified and the payment of all the expenses should be made with the approval of the secretary of the department.

He said that abolishing the 20% deduction in the case of private treatment should also be reviewed. It was decided that CT scan and MRI facilities would be provided in all district headquarters hospitals (DHQs) across Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, the Health Secretary gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister about the department.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional Chief Secretary (General) Additional Chief Secretary ( Development ) Secretary Finance, Secretary Health Major General Zaheer Akhtar, Director General Health Dr. Sardar Aftab Hasan Khan and others.