AJK PM Emphasis Kashmiri Diaspora Community's Growing Responsibilities, Role Vis-vis IIoJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 07:49 PM

AJK PM emphasis Kashmiri Diaspora community's growing responsibilities, role vis-vis IIoJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has urged the Kashmiri Diaspora community to expedite its efforts to highlight Kashmir at international level

MIRPUR (AJK) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Mar, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has urged the Kashmiri Diaspora community to expedite its efforts to highlight Kashmir at international level.

The AJK PM said this while talking to Kashmir Council EU chairman Ali Raza Syed, who called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion PM Niazi while referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir said, "At a time when entire leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, human rights activists and independent journalists have been imprisoned by the Modi government, the onus of keeping world abreast of the situation in the IoK lies with Kashmiri Diaspora community".

"It is our shared responsibility to present Kashmir case effectively at international level and foil the Indian government's nefarious designs aimed at silencing voices of Kashmiris", he said adding that it was high time that Kashmiri Diaspora community should strengthen its ties with the EU parliamentarians, seek their support to create an environment whereby the world can be persuaded to take effective measures to hold India accountable for the war crimes its forces have been committing in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Niazi hailed the Kashmiri Diaspora community's role and struggle for promoting Kashmir cause.

Chairman Kashmir Council Mr. Ali Raza Syed on the occasion gave a formal invitation to the PM Niazi to visit the European Headquarter Brussels which the later accepted.

