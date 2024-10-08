AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of lives, material in calamities

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chudhary Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said that there was a dire need to adopt effective disaster response and rehabilitation strategies for minimizing loss of lives and damage to infrastructure during the natural calamities

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chudhary Anwar ul Haq Tuesday said that there was a dire need to adopt effective disaster response and rehabilitation strategies for minimizing loss of lives and damage to infrastructure during the natural calamities.

He said this while addressing a prayer congregation hosted in the State metropolis to pay homage to the victims of the 2005 deadly earthquake that claimed at least 80 thousands of people's lives in AJK , mostly in the state' capital town in the history's most tragic natural catastrophe.

The prime minister said that the terrible earthquake turned a large part of the state into a pile of rubble besides consuming thousands of precious lives.

"On the other hand, the earthquake destroyed the infrastructure the state had built over decades", Anwar ul Haq said, adding that effects of this tragedy would be felt for a long time.

Stressing the need for taking preventive measures to tackle such challenges, he said, " We have to be aware of environmental and climatic changes taking place in the region". Azad Kashmir, he said, ranked sixth among the worst-hit regions by climate change.

Anwar ul Haq said that steps should be taken to save the environment and climate, adding "We need to rely on our own resources and stand on our own feet".

In view of the climatic changes, the PM said that all that there was need to preserve forests and increase their size through plantation.

"There has been a lot improvement in AJK since the disaster struck the region but I feel there is still a lot more to be done", he maintained.

The prime minister said that it was not humanly possible to stop natural calamities but effective disaster response and rehabilitation strategies could be instrumental in minimizing loss of life and damage to infrastructure during the calamities.

He said , " We are striving to build a better future with a renewed determination and passion".

The government, he said, was keen about creating a systematic and effective administrative structure for the effective management of natural disasters.

He said that the establishment of SDMA was an important step towards management and mitigation of natural disasters.

The PM, while appreciating international community's role, said that the people of AJK would never forget the exemplary role the international institutions, NGOs and other organizations played in rehabilitation of quake survivors.

The ceremony was attended and addressed by Minister for Information Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah and Secretary Disaster Management Authority, Ms Tehzeeb un-Nissa and others.

