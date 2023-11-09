AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive journalism for reformation of any society

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that constructive criticism and positive journalism play a significant role in the reformation of any society

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that constructive criticism and positive journalism play a significant role in the reformation of any society.

While talking to a journalists' delegation in the State metropolis on Thursday, the PM, while stressing the need for responsible journalism, said that constructive criticism by the media always plays a vital role in improving governance and the government's performance.

The media, he said, was free to criticize the government but the criticism must be based on concrete facts.

He said that the system could be strengthened only by demonstrating collective responsibility. To move forward collectively with a positive state of mind, he said, showing collective responsibility was the need of the hour.

The PM said that he was the minister in charge of 29 departments for 6 months and not a single financial scandal of any kind occurred during that time.

He said that the government would utilize every single penny of tax money for the welfare of its people. "Every penny of the state exchequer is being spent with a sense of responsibility", he said.

He said that he did not believe in issuing empty statements or making hallowed announcements.

Referring to the reforms undertaken by his government, the PM said, "Under the reform process, important decisions were made to improve the overall performance of the government institutions and departments, including bureaucracy, forests, food and electricity department, education, health and other state-owned institutions".

He said that biometric systems were introduced to ensure full attendance of employees at government offices, hospitals, schools and colleges.

He said that electricity, flour and other matters were resolved on a priority basis.

He said that the government was going to enforce the Special Powers Act in Azad Kashmir which empowers the government to fire or suspend a doctor or teacher if found absent from duty.

Access to information, he said, was a fundamental right of every citizen. All government institutions, he said, were duty-bound to provide information to citizens.

The visiting delegation, on this occasion, invited Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected body of the organization, which he accepted.