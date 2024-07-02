AJK PM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Amjad Yusuf's Mother
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 09:36 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chudhary Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of former advisor to AJK government Sardar Amjad Yousuf.
In his condolence message, he prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the great loss with fortitude.
