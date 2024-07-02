Open Menu

AJK PM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Amjad Yusuf's Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 09:36 PM

AJK PM expresses grief over demise of Amjad Yusuf's mother

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chudhary Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of former advisor to AJK government Sardar Amjad Yousuf

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Jul, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chudhary Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of former advisor to AJK government Sardar Amjad Yousuf.

In his condolence message, he prayed to the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the great loss with fortitude.

