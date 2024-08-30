AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK minister Gul Khandan

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of a former minister of the AJK government, Haji Gul Khandan, hailing from the Muzaffarabad division

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of a former minister of the AJK government, Haji Gul Khandan, hailing from the Muzaffarabad division.

In his condolence messages, issued on Friday, the PM, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The AJK PM also remembered and lauded the deceased leader's significant role and struggle for the rights of common people, upholding democracy and rule of law in the state.

APP/ahr/378