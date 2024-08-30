AJK PM Expresses Grief Over The Demise Of Ex-AJK Minister Gul Khandan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of a former minister of the AJK government, Haji Gul Khandan, hailing from the Muzaffarabad division
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of a former minister of the AJK government, Haji Gul Khandan, hailing from the Muzaffarabad division.
In his condolence messages, issued on Friday, the PM, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
The AJK PM also remembered and lauded the deceased leader's significant role and struggle for the rights of common people, upholding democracy and rule of law in the state.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi
Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik
Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan
ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provi ..
Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirp ..
Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station
Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally
PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prim ..
Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Senate body told
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirpur AJK5 minutes ago
-
AJK's acting President Latif Akbar condoles the demise of ex-AJK Minister Chaudhry Aziz2 days ago
-
AJK Govt channels funds to grassroots to improve public services3 days ago
-
AJK PM announces major development plans for Neelum Valley3 days ago
-
Provision of healthcare facilities to masses govt’s top priority: AJK PM3 days ago
-
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects4 days ago
-
Ideology of accession to Pakistan most important spiritual ideology for Kashmiris: AJK PM8 days ago
-
Reforms introduced in AJK to benefit all sections of society: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister ..9 days ago
-
5-day national polio-eradication drive begins in AJK11 days ago
-
Govt committed to serve people indiscriminately: AJK PM11 days ago
-
Journalists hold protest against Indian state terrorism unleashed on Kashmiri journalists in IIOJK11 days ago
-
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive13 days ago