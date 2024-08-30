Open Menu

AJK PM Expresses Grief Over The Demise Of Ex-AJK Minister Gul Khandan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 10:26 PM

AJK PM expresses grief over the demise of ex-AJK minister Gul Khandan

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of a former minister of the AJK government, Haji Gul Khandan, hailing from the Muzaffarabad division

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of a former minister of the AJK government, Haji Gul Khandan, hailing from the Muzaffarabad division.

 

In his condolence messages, issued on Friday, the PM, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The AJK PM also remembered and lauded the deceased leader's significant role and struggle for the rights of common people, upholding democracy and rule of law in the state. 

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Prime Minister Democracy Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family From Government Sad

Recent Stories

Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Ka ..

Third offshore patrol vessel PNS HUNAIN arrives Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Media professionals call to work for public intere ..

Media professionals call to work for public interests not vested interests

2 minutes ago
 Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of ter ..

Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik

5 minutes ago
 Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan

Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan

8 minutes ago
 ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for b ..

ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provi ..

5 minutes ago
 Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Co ..

Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan

8 minutes ago
IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

8 minutes ago
 Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners n ..

Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirp ..

5 minutes ago
 Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railw ..

Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station

5 minutes ago
 Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals ..

Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally

5 minutes ago
 PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain politica ..

PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prim ..

5 minutes ago
 Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Se ..

Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Senate body told

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir