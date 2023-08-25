Open Menu

AJK PM Felicitates Kakar On Assuming Office Of Caretaker PM Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 10:05 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar in the Federal metropolis on Friday and congratulated him on assuming office, besides expressing best wishes for him.

According to an AJK government handout, PM Kakar assured AJK PM Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq of Pakistan's unconditional support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

"PM Kakar said that Pakistan would continue its all-out political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren unless they achieve their cherished goal and the long-running dispute was resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions", the handout said.

The AJK premier, who was accompanied by a senior Minister, thanked the people and government of Pakistan for their consistent and unwavering support for Kashmiris' just struggle for the right to self-determination.

