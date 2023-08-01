AJK PM felicitates students for securing first three positions in exams

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Tuesday extended his heartfelt felicitations to three meritorious girl students hailing from Bhimber, AJK, who secured the first three positions in the recently announced annual results by Azad Jammu Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur for 10th-grade students

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) , Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq on Tuesday extended his heartfelt felicitations to three meritorious girl students hailing from Bhimber, AJK, who secured the first three positions in the recently announced annual results by Azad Jammu Kashmir board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur for 10th-grade students.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, in his congratulatory message, praised the top position holders' hard work, dedication and outstanding performance in the annual examinations.

He also appreciated the parents' valuable contribution, endless struggle and commitment to enable their children to achieve their goals.

Congratulating all the students who passed the matriculation examination, the AJK PM asked the successful students to make hard work their motto and devote their full time and energies to enhancing their education and skills in order to get their dreams materialized.