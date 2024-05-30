Open Menu

AJK PM For Implementation Of Ethical Code Of Practice For Media

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 11:08 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq Thursday stressed the need for the implementation of an ethical code of practice for the regional media to maintain professional and ethical standards for newspapers and news agencies in the state.

Speaking to a delegation of the representative forum of the AJK State Press in the state metropolis, he said that his government was determined to address the problems of newspaper industry in the state.

He assured that the arrears of advertisements in the local newspapers would be paid as soon as possible.

The delegation led by the Newspapers Society chief Amjad Chaudhry, was comprised of three members of the body.

The delegation apprised the prime minister about the problems faced by the newspaper industry and said that the industry had suffered badly due to increasing inflation rate across the country.

It sought the prime minister's urgent attention and assistance with the early payment of the arrears for the greater interests of the media industry.

The PM assured the delegation that all the problems of state newspapers would be solved on priority.

The prime minister said that apart from government advertisements, the media industry must focus on the private sector to keep the wheel of the industry moving.

More Stories From Kashmir