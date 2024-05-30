AJK PM For Implementation Of Ethical Code Of Practice For Media
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 11:08 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq Thursday stressed the need for the implementation of an ethical code of practice for the regional media to maintain professional and ethical standards for newspapers and news agencies in the state
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq Thursday stressed the need for the implementation of an ethical code of practice for the regional media to maintain professional and ethical standards for newspapers and news agencies in the state.
Speaking to a delegation of the representative forum of the AJK State Press in the state metropolis, he said that his government was determined to address the problems of newspaper industry in the state.
He assured that the arrears of advertisements in the local newspapers would be paid as soon as possible.
The delegation led by the Newspapers Society chief Amjad Chaudhry, was comprised of three members of the body.
The delegation apprised the prime minister about the problems faced by the newspaper industry and said that the industry had suffered badly due to increasing inflation rate across the country.
It sought the prime minister's urgent attention and assistance with the early payment of the arrears for the greater interests of the media industry.
The PM assured the delegation that all the problems of state newspapers would be solved on priority.
The prime minister said that apart from government advertisements, the media industry must focus on the private sector to keep the wheel of the industry moving.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Kuwait agree for enhancing cooperation in different sectors
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials
Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest
Election Tribunal adjourns rigging hearings in NA-46, 48 constituencies
Buttler opts to field as he leads England in final Pakistan T20
2 kidnapped girls recovered in Okara
Ali Madad vows to develop Agriculture Dept in Balochistan
Court awards 20 years jail to accused for getting teacher job on fake appointmen ..
Provincial Ministers visits DHQ South City Hospital, Okara
DPO orders concerned officers to resolve citizens problems on priority basis
French Open day 5: Who's saying what
Two held for sending threatening messages to Senate chairman
More Stories From Kashmir
-
ASA MUST AJK urges concerned quarters to increase budget for HEC sector4 hours ago
-
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister7 days ago
-
Integrated industrial uplift plan is proposed to be inked into the new fiscal year AJK budget8 days ago
-
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash10 days ago
-
AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a historic Rs. 23 billion up ..14 days ago
-
MUST, DHQ signs MOU to modernize healthcare services in Mirpur14 days ago
-
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani20 days ago
-
Society free from tribalism and regionalism in AJK stands as foremost priority: PM Anwaar ul Haq22 days ago
-
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM22 days ago
-
AJK PM praises the OIC declaration seeking early settlement of Kashmir issue22 days ago
-
AJK commemorates World Press Freedom Day with renewed pledge27 days ago
-
AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund28 days ago