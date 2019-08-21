AJK PM for more vibrant role of Pakistani, Kashmiri expatriates to raise Kashmir issue abroad

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has urged upon overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis to double their efforts in highlighting Kashmir issue in its true perspective and exposing Indian brutalities in held valley

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has urged upon overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis to double their efforts in highlighting Kashmir issue in its true perspective and exposing Indian brutalities in held valley.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour in American city of Texas on Wednesday by the Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates, he said role of overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis was very important in highlighting the ongoing Indian aggression on innocent people of Kashmir, an official message reaching here Wednesday night said.

The Prime Minister said that whole Kashmir valley is completely under siege, and the carnage of innocent civilians is continuing at the hands of Indian troops.

"There is acute shortage of foodstuffs and life-saving drugs. Telephone, internet and other means of communication have been blocked from last 17 days." He added.

Lauding the role of overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis in exposing the ugly face of India, the premier said that more efforts are needed to inform the world about the ground realities of the occupied valley.

"World must know that Kashmiris living on both sides of cease fire line are not safe from Indian atrocities.

Children, women and elderly people are being targeted with sniper guns and cluster bombs at Line of Control (LoC)." Haider added.

AJK Prime Minister said that Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris have crossed all limits. He underlined the need to effectively expose Indian propaganda at international fora and tell world that no segment of the society in held valley is safe from Indian brutalities.

He urged international community to take notice of the massive human rights violations by the Indian military and paramilitary forces and Indian attempt to change the demographic composition of the disputed region.

Meanwhile, Texas US based organization Friend of Kashmir adopted a resolution to highlight the gross human rights violations by the Indian troops while jointly working with the Prime Minister Azad Kashmir.

The resolution stated that Occupied Valley is passing through a great humanitarian crisis which needs to be highlighted at global forums. It expressed resolve that joint efforts would be made to inform world about the deteriorating human rights situation in the Occupied Kashmir and urged United Nations and international community to take serious note of this situation.-