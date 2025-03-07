Open Menu

AJK PM For Plantation Of Maximum Trees To Successfully Meet Challenges Of Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has said that forests are indispensable for the survival for mankind

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the National Tree Plantation Campaign at the Tandali Forestry Complex in the State metropolis on Thursday, the AJK premier stressed the need for planting more trees-citing benefits of tree plantation and their role in combating climate change.

Terming forests as a strong source of survival for mankind, he said, " Whoever cuts down trees cannot escape the nature's wrath".

He said that planting trees is moral duty of every individual.

"Cloud bursts and landslides occurred mostly in the areas with highest deforestation rates", the PM said, adding that deforestation was one of the significant contributors to climate change and global warming.

The PM on the occasion stressed the need for institutional reforms and improvement of overall system.

He said that the present government introduced reforms that empowered institutions and improved institutional performance. "Today, a forest guard has the authority to arrest a even a serving DSP in case the officer is found guilty of any misconduct".

The present government have rid the state on timber mafia. The prime minister praised the Forest Department for its commendable role in preventing smuggling while fighting mafias.

The tree plantation campaign, he said, has been launched as a national campaign so that people hailing from different walks of life could participate in it and play their due role in tree plantation in the next 45 days.

The function was also addressed by Minister for Forests Akmal Hussain Sargala, Secretary Forests Ansar Yaqoob and others.

