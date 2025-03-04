Open Menu

AJK PM For Stringent Action Against Profiteers, Sale Of Substandard Edibles During Ramazan

Published March 04, 2025

AJK PM for stringent action against profiteers, sale of substandard edibles during Ramazan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and sale of substandard edibles during the holy month of Ramazan across the State

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and sale of substandard edibles during the holy month of Ramazan across the State.

The Prime Minister ordered strict price control and regulation of prices of essential commodities during the holy month of Ramazan, reported by AJK govt. spokesman said late Monday.

The AJK PM warned that no one will be allowed to play with the health of the citizens and strict action would be taken against those who act against the law .

It may be recalled here that the mobile food testing labs have already provided to the state department of food to ensure provision of quality food to the citizens across the region.

