Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM

AJK PM for timely completion of both under-construction Rathoa Hariyam Bridge, Jagran Hydel Power

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Nov, 2023) Frontier Works Organisation - FWO Director General Major General Abdul Sami called on Prime Minister OF Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at Jammu Kashmir house in the Federal metropolis and reviewed progress on under-construction Rathoa Hariyam Bridge project over Mangla dam reservoir in Mirpur district and Jagran Hydel Power Project II in Muzaffaarabad district.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK premier, emphasized for early completion of both of the gigantic projects within the stipulated time frame.

He said that the timely completion of these projects would accelerate the pace of economic activities in the region.

Praising the performance of the FWO for its quality work, the Prime Minister sought the expertise of the organization to complete the remaining work on the Rathoa Hariyam Bridge project bridging the expatriate city of Mirpur with adjoining Islamgarh town.

Director General FWO, on the occasion, assured the Prime Minister of his organization's all-out efforts and full cooperation for the timely completion of both of the projects.

