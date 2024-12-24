AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over a tragic marriage party car accident in Neelum Valley's Nagdar Konari area on Tuesday which resulted in the loss of four precious lives and injuring of one person, it was officially said

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over a tragic marriage party car accident in Neelum Valley's Nagdar Konari area on Tuesday which resulted in the loss of four precious lives and injuring of one person, it was officially said.

In his condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed that may Allah, the Almighty grant the deceased place in heaven and provide their families with patience and solace in these hours of grief to bear the big loss with courage.

As reported earlier, an ill-fated car of a marriage party bound Neelam valley from Mansehra skidded of the snow-clad Neelam valley road and fell into Neelum River in the severely harsh weather ridden top mountainous valley on Tuesday.

APP/ahr/378