Open Menu

AJK PM Grieves Over Neelam Valley Tragic Car Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 11:42 PM

AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over a tragic marriage party car accident in Neelum Valley's Nagdar Konari area on Tuesday which resulted in the loss of four precious lives and injuring of one person, it was officially said

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over a tragic marriage party car accident in Neelum Valley's Nagdar Konari area on Tuesday which resulted in the loss of four precious lives and injuring of one person, it was officially said.

In his condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed that may Allah, the Almighty grant the deceased place in heaven and provide their families with patience and solace in these hours of grief to bear the big loss with courage.

As reported earlier, an ill-fated car of a marriage party bound Neelam valley from Mansehra skidded of the snow-clad Neelam valley road and fell into Neelum River in the severely harsh weather ridden top mountainous valley on Tuesday.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Weather Prime Minister Marriage Road Car Mansehra Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir May From Top

Recent Stories

Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour o ..

Governor Tessori hosts farewell dinner in honour of Italian CG

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accid ..

AJK PM grieves over Neelam valley tragic car accident

3 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmi ..

NA body emphasizes Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day mo ..

Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally

6 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 1 ..

AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday

5 minutes ago
 03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange ..

03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway

5 minutes ago
El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal min ..

El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining

5 minutes ago
 Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: D ..

Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC

5 minutes ago
 Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his bir ..

Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary

5 minutes ago
 Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir ..

Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations

4 minutes ago
 Football: South African Premiership table

Football: South African Premiership table

5 minutes ago
 No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sa ..

No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sanaullah

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir