Open Menu

AJK PM Inaugurates Official Website Of State Energy, Water Resources Deptt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2023 | 11:10 PM

AJK PM inaugurates official website of State Energy, Water Resources Deptt

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurated the official website Department of Energy and Water Resources in the State metropolis on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurated the official website Department of Energy and Water Resources in the State metropolis on Monday.

Through the website, users of Azad Kashmir will be able to access new connections, online printing of bills, preparation of schemes, awareness and all other necessary information for the convenience of users.

The launch of the website is a revolutionary step by the Electricity Department which will make information easily available to the people of Azad Kashmir.

Senior Government Minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Secretary Electricity Department, Energy and Water Resources Muhammad Tayyab Chaudhry, Secretary Law Irshad Ahmad Qureshi and other officials of concerned state functionaries were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Water Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Discussions with IMF underway to provide relief to ..

Discussions with IMF underway to provide relief to people: Mohammed Ali

2 minutes ago
 Nation marks 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Aza ..

Nation marks 75th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with rev ..

2 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation up by 0.96 percent

Weekly inflation up by 0.96 percent

3 minutes ago
 At school used as jail, Blinken hails Ukraine's 'e ..

At school used as jail, Blinken hails Ukraine's 'extraordinary resilience'

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani-American businessmen urged to boost inve ..

Pakistani-American businessmen urged to boost investments in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Distt admin starts crackdown against electricity t ..

Distt admin starts crackdown against electricity thieves

3 minutes ago
India aims to cooperate with UAE in smart cities, ..

India aims to cooperate with UAE in smart cities, technologies: Indian official

1 hour ago
 Rubu’ Qarn launches 1st edition of &#039;Kumon&# ..

Rubu’ Qarn launches 1st edition of &#039;Kumon&#039; mathematics programme

1 hour ago
 Breaking / UAE President directs urgent relief aid ..

Breaking / UAE President directs urgent relief aid, search and rescue teams to L ..

1 hour ago
 Jamal Shah inaugurates exhibition "Portraits of Qu ..

Jamal Shah inaugurates exhibition "Portraits of Quaid" at PNCA

1 hour ago
 G20 leaders endorse IRENA recommendations for glob ..

G20 leaders endorse IRENA recommendations for global renewable energy adoption

2 hours ago
 52nd Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show to beg ..

52nd Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show to begin September 27th

2 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir