AJK PM inaugurates official website of State Energy, Water Resources Deptt

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq inaugurated the official website Department of Energy and Water Resources in the State metropolis on Monday.

Through the website, users of Azad Kashmir will be able to access new connections, online printing of bills, preparation of schemes, awareness and all other necessary information for the convenience of users.

The launch of the website is a revolutionary step by the Electricity Department which will make information easily available to the people of Azad Kashmir.

Senior Government Minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Secretary Electricity Department, Energy and Water Resources Muhammad Tayyab Chaudhry, Secretary Law Irshad Ahmad Qureshi and other officials of concerned state functionaries were also present on this occasion.