AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday visited top mountainous Neelam Valley and inspected various development projects including the Balgran Bridge

He earlier reached Athmiqam the district headquarters of Neelum Valley on a two-day visit.

Hundreds of activists of the Pakistan People Party under the leadership of Law Minister Mian Abdul Waheed welcomed the prime minister at Bab e Neelum, the entry point of the picturesque valley, and showered rose petals on him.

On this occasion, the PM was accompanied by AJK ministers including Mian Abdul Waheed Advocate, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Sardar Javed Ayub, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Asim Sharif Butt and Javed Butt.

During his brief stopover at Barian, PM Anwar ul Haq offered Fatiha for the departed soul of the ex-Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party late Nambadar Irshad Awan, and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.

