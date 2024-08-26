AJK PM Inspects Neelam Valley Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday visited top mountainous Neelam Valley and inspected various development projects including the Balgran Bridge
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday visited top mountainous Neelam Valley and inspected various development projects including the Balgran Bridge.
He earlier reached Athmiqam the district headquarters of Neelum Valley on a two-day visit.
Hundreds of activists of the Pakistan People Party under the leadership of Law Minister Mian Abdul Waheed welcomed the prime minister at Bab e Neelum, the entry point of the picturesque valley, and showered rose petals on him.
On this occasion, the PM was accompanied by AJK ministers including Mian Abdul Waheed Advocate, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Sardar Javed Ayub, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Asim Sharif Butt and Javed Butt.
During his brief stopover at Barian, PM Anwar ul Haq offered Fatiha for the departed soul of the ex-Secretary General of Pakistan People's Party late Nambadar Irshad Awan, and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
Attaullah Tarar pays tribute to security forces for unmatched sacrifices
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Ideology of accession to Pakistan most important spiritual ideology for Kashmiris: AJK PM4 days ago
-
Reforms introduced in AJK to benefit all sections of society: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister ..5 days ago
-
5-day national polio-eradication drive begins in AJK7 days ago
-
Govt committed to serve people indiscriminately: AJK PM7 days ago
-
Journalists hold protest against Indian state terrorism unleashed on Kashmiri journalists in IIOJK8 days ago
-
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive9 days ago
-
AJK leaders slam New Delhi's brutal rule on Black Day10 days ago
-
Mirpurkhas launches tree planting campaign11 days ago
-
AJK PM terms lady lawyers' role imperative for establishing rule of law, constitutional supremacy14 days ago
-
AJK Govt committed to effective implementation of restored merit system: AJK PM17 days ago
-
AJK PM congratulates Arshad Nadeem on historic olympic victory17 days ago
-
AJK Govt unveils ambitious Socio-Economic, Tourism uplift plan17 days ago