AJK PM invites entrepreneurs to invest in tourism, industrial sectors

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq has invited existing and intending entrepreneurs for investments in tourism and industrial sectors of the state to explore opportunities.

He was talking to a delegation of eminent world-famous hoteliers the Hasho Group which called on him in the federal metropolis led by Deputy Chairman and CEO Hashu Group Murtaza Hashwani.

During the meeting, Hashwani expressed his willingness to invest more in AJK.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister while referring huge investment opportunities in the liberated territory told the visiting delegation that there were vast opportunities for investment in tourism, hydropower generation, and other sectors in Azad Kashmir.

He said that the agreement signed between TEVTA and Hashu Group would be instrumental in creating employment opportunities for youth.

The AJK PM expressed optimism that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Hasho Group and the government would also encourage investment in education, tourism, and other sectors in the state.

He said that the government was also ensuring the provision of interest-free loans to the youth.

He further said that providing interest-free loans to skilled people would help control growing unemployment in the region.

On this occasion, Senior Minister Col. (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Minister for TEVTA Sardar Amir Altaf, Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, Secretary Higher Education, and other officials were also present.

