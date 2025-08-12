AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in US

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for demonstrating exceptional diplomacy during his visit to the United States, it was officially said

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for demonstrating exceptional diplomacy during his visit to the United States, it was officially said

According to APP correspondent, in a special statement issued on Tuesday, the Prime Minister noted that the visit would have far-reaching consequences for the region’s political and security landscape.

He further praised the Field Marshal’s leadership and diplomatic skills, crediting them for the US State Department’s decision to designate the BLA and Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations.

Terming the move as an important milestone in Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, Prime Minister Haq said this inclusion was the direct result of the Field Marshal’s efforts and a vivid reflection of the growing trust and support of the international community for Pakistan.

He added that such international cooperation to eliminate terrorism is clear proof of the Field Marshal’s successful diplomacy.The Prime Minister also commended the Army Chief’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.

APP/ahr/378