AJK PM Launches Quality Higher Educational Projects In Remote Areas Of The State

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:28 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the PTI government will fulfill all the election promises made with the people in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 08 (APP) ::

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural programs of Post Graduate College for Boys, Post Graduate for Girls and Additional Sessions Court in Abbaspur late Tuesday.

He also announced the establishment of a grid station, DSP office and fire brigade unit in Abbaspur.

Minister for Higher Education Malik Zafar Iqbal also addressed the ceremony.

The Prime Minister said that no major public welfare project could be started in Abbaspour during the last ten years of the outgoing governments and the present government was determined to remove the sense of deprivation and ignorance from the area.

He said the people of Abbaspur have performed their duties during elections and now it is my duty to pay off their debts.

He said that earlier our daughters used to go to Muzaffarabad or Islamabad for graduation, but now they will be able to get higher education here in their hometown.

Earlier the Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was brought from Abbaspur Bridge to the office of the Assistant Commissioner in the form of a large rally.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of Abbaspur for their warm and enthusiastic welcome.

