AJK PM Leaves For Makkah To Perform Umrah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 11:41 PM

AJK PM leaves for Makkah to perform umrah

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday left Islamabad for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, it was officially announced here on Thursday evening

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday left Islamabad for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, it was officially announced here on Thursday evening.

An official handout from the AJK Government stated, "During the sacred visit, the Premier is accompanied by ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq and Pir Mazhar Saeed."

APP/ahr/378

