AJK PM Orders Crackdown On Extortion, Illegal Profiteering Ahead Of Eid-ul-Fitr
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2025 | 11:39 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has directed authorities to take stringent action against those involved in extortion and illegal profiteering by increasing rents of rest houses during Eid-ul-Fitr.
Chairing a high-level meeting in the state metropolis, Haq emphasized the need for maintaining peace and warned that no negligence would be tolerated, reported by APP correspondent.
The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the senior minister, chief secretary, inspector general of police, and deputy commissioner.
A comprehensive strategic plan was devised to enhance security measures for Eid-ul-Fitr, with all relevant departments instructed to stay vigilant and implement a clear chain of command.
The district administration and police were asked to work together to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.
The meeting also resolved to secure public gathering places, particularly mosques, and prevent extortion during Eid.
Special instructions were issued to foster religious harmony and provide support to tourists and residents.
APP/ahr/378
