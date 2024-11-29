AJK PM orders for construction of public washrooms at sites of public utilization in State metropolis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said that public washrooms were indispensable for the convenience of passengers and the public in the old bus stand in the capital city of Muzaffarabad, the local administration should take immediate steps to construct washrooms.

The Prime Minister issued these instructions during a surprise visit to Muzaffarabad city on Friday, says an official handout issued late Friday.

During the visit, the AJK PM inspected the ongoing work on various projects in the city. He also visited various public places, including public parks of the city, and directed the administration to eliminate illegal encroachments.

The PM also visited the Old Bus Stand, CMH Flyover, children's park at Makri, and Lorry Adda Bela Noor Shah. On the occasion, the PM directed the concerned authorities to provide the best facilities to passengers.

The PM was accompanied by Interior Minister Col (retd) Waqar Ahmed, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Abdul Majid Khan, Mian Abdul Waheed Khan, Akmal Sargala, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Sardar Aamir Altaf, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, Mayor Muzaffarabad Syed Sikandar Gilani, and others.

