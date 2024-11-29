- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- AJK PM orders for construction of public washrooms at sites of public utilization in State metropoli ..
AJK PM Orders For Construction Of Public Washrooms At Sites Of Public Utilization In State Metropolis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 10:03 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said that public washrooms were indispensable for the convenience of passengers and the public in the old bus stand in the capital city of Muzaffarabad, the local administration should take immediate steps to construct washrooms
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said that public washrooms were indispensable for the convenience of passengers and the public in the old bus stand in the capital city of Muzaffarabad, the local administration should take immediate steps to construct washrooms.
The Prime Minister issued these instructions during a surprise visit to Muzaffarabad city on Friday, says an official handout issued late Friday.
During the visit, the AJK PM inspected the ongoing work on various projects in the city. He also visited various public places, including public parks of the city, and directed the administration to eliminate illegal encroachments.
The PM also visited the Old Bus Stand, CMH Flyover, children's park at Makri, and Lorry Adda Bela Noor Shah. On the occasion, the PM directed the concerned authorities to provide the best facilities to passengers.
The PM was accompanied by Interior Minister Col (retd) Waqar Ahmed, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Abdul Majid Khan, Mian Abdul Waheed Khan, Akmal Sargala, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Sardar Aamir Altaf, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, Mayor Muzaffarabad Syed Sikandar Gilani, and others.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
9000 teachers to be recruited in Balochistan: Balochistan government spokesperso ..
Thar festival inaugurated to celebrate rich cultural heritage
US stocks rise on Black Friday
Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab announces to provide free Wi-Fi services ..
Punjab minister appreciates efforts of Police in ensuring law and order
Barrister Malik urges CM to focus on addressing governance issues in KP
Awami Theatre Festival concluded
Ambassador invites LCCI Executive Committee to Uzbekistan
MPA Ubaidullah thanks PPP's workers for supporting in hard time
Ch. Shafay meets Chinese Council General
Punjab to enhance cardiac care capacity: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman R ..
Ambassador Hashmi Inaugurates Permanent Display Showcasing Pakistan Beauty at Pe ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK PM seeks media's constructive role to bring about positive change in society2 days ago
-
Seminar on climate change, youth's role in mitigating it's impacts urges for fostering community res ..2 days ago
-
AJK PM resolves to utilize all resources for speedy uplift of state, citizens welfare3 days ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti decries attacks on Minorities especially Muslims in India3 days ago
-
IIOJK's "ruling" National Conference condemns Indian police action at Shahi Jamia Masjid in India's ..3 days ago
-
British deputy high commissioner arrives in Mirpurkhas, discusses district issues3 days ago
-
AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.4 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces practical steps to i ..4 days ago
-
AJK Govt. plans to put used official vehicles on auction in Mirpur on December 174 days ago
-
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commissioner4 days ago
-
AJK government is determined to improve quality of education: AJK President7 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns terrorist attack on passenger bus7 days ago