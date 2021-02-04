UrduPoint.com
AJK PM Pays Tribute To IIOJ&K People For Unprecedented Struggle.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:11 PM

AJK PM pays tribute to IIOJ&K people for unprecedented struggle.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday said that unprecedented solidarity with Kashmiri people by the Pakistani and Kashmir living across the globe is a tribute to the determination and velor of people struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday said that unprecedented solidarity with Kashmiri people by the Pakistani and Kashmir living across the globe is a tribute to the determination and velor of people struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.

In a statement to mark the solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir the Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the people of occupied Kashmir for their firm resolve and commitment demonstrated against the brute Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He said the observance of solidarity day will give a strong message to the people of occupied Kashmir that the whole Pakistani and Kashmiri nation are with them.

The Prime Minister said that the whole nation is standing with their Kashmiri brethren and added that in wake of any aggression by India, the Pakistani and Kashmiri will give a resolute response to the aggressor.

The Prime Minister assured to the people of occupied Kashmir that they are not alone in their struggle but the whole Pakistani Kashmiri and people of Gilgit Baltistan are with them in the hour of trial and tribulation.

He expressed the hope that the long night of terror and repressions would soon end and the day will soon come when the people of occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir would jointly celebrate the historical events.

