AJK PM pays tribute to PAF on 6th "Operation Swift Retort" anniversary

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq paid great tributes to the Armed Forces of Pakistan (PAF) on the occasion of sixth anniversary of the PAF-managed "Operation Swift Retort" that culminated successfully after shooting down an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet that violated the airspace near Bhimber area in Mirpur division of AJK on February 27, 2019.

Terming the shooting down of the IAF jet as one of the brightest chapters in the PAF's history, the AJK premier said in a statement issued on Thursday that it was on this day when the PAF launched a successful surprise attack, taking down Indian fighter aircraft in an aerial dogfight.

"Abhinandan the pilot of the downed jets was captured by the brave residents of Bhimber and handed over to the Pakistani forces", the PM said, adding that the incident would be remembered in history as a symbol of courage and professional brilliance.

The Operation Swift Retort not only dashed the enemy’s ambitions to the ground but also proved the PAF's brilliant capabilities, professionalism and integrity. "It also conveyed a message clear to the world that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty and defense", the PM said.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that the entire Pakistani nation was proud of its armed forces."The Kashmiri people can never forget the supreme sacrifices made by the soldiers of the Pakistan army while guarding the Line of Control", he added.

