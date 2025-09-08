Open Menu

AJK PM Pays Tributes To PAF For Its High Professional Skills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:55 PM

AJK PM pays tributes to PAF for its high professional skills

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is the true embodiment of Allama Iqbal's verse 'Palat kar jhaptna, jhapat kar palatna'

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is the true embodiment of Allama Iqbal’s verse 'Palat kar jhaptna, jhapat kar palatna.'"

In his special message on Pakistan Air Force Day, celebrated on September 7, the PM noted that in the 1965 war, the PAF wrote a glorious history of courage and bravery.

He said the PAF has always demonstrated professional excellence and valor and proved its superiority during Operation Bunyan um Marsoos.

"The PAF has given a befitting response to the enemy on every front and has always lived up to the nation’s expectations," he remarked.

The nation, he said, takes pride in the gallant officers and personnel of the PAF.

He further stated that the PAF has shown that no matter how strong the enemy may be, true spirit and determination can never be defeated.

APP/ahr/378

