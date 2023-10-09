Open Menu

AJK PM Pledges To Hold Accountable Individuals Behind Rathua Haryam Bridge Delay

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Ch. Anwar ul Haq while describing Rathua Haryam Bridge over Mangla dam reservoir as a gigantic project of international significance on Monday vowed to hold individuals accountable behind inordinate delay in its construction

A meeting was held here to review the causes of exceptional delay in completion of leftover work on the Rathua Haryam Bridge with AJK PM in the chair. It was attended among others by senior minister Colonel (Rtd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Principal Secretary, Secretary Works and other concerned top officials.

The PM was briefed in detail of the tendering process and construction work of the Bridge that connects adjoining Islamgarh town with Mirpur city.

The PM Haq directed to constitute a fact-finding committee headed by Chief P&D Aamir Latif to ascertain the causes of the delay.

The Committee has been asked to submit its report after completing the inquiry at earliest

