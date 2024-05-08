AJK PM Praises The OIC Declaration Seeking Early Settlement Of Kashmir Issue
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has highly appreciated the 34-point declaration of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), reiterating its all-out support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination through an early settlement of the dispute in line with UNSC resolutions
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has highly appreciated the 34-point declaration of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), reiterating its all-out support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination through an early settlement of the dispute in line with UNSC resolutions.
In a statement issued late Tuesday, Prime Minister Haq also welcomed the OIC conference's demand to seek the UN Security Council's role in implementing its resolutions on Kashmir to help the Kashmiri people determine their political future.
The AJK premier hailed Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for raising the issue of Kashmir vociferously at the OIC summit held in the Gambian capital. He said that Mr. Dar's demand for an immediate end to Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, the release of political prisoners, and the withdrawal of the actions India took to forcibly integrate the occupied state into India were genuinely justified.
He also praised OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha's contention on the issue of Kashmir. The Prime Minister said that influential governments, especially the members of the UN Security Council, should act in light of the Banjul declaration and take effective measures to seek a permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute.
Terming resolution of the Kashmir dispute as the key to ensuring lasting peace in the region, the AJK premier said that India must shun its obduracy and move forward to resolve this long-standing conflict amicably in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..
PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, hearing adjourned
Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce ties with Uzbekistan: Dar
LCCI, PVTC to make joint efforts to bridge skill gap in industrial sector
SC issues order regarding April 30 hearing of judges letter case
French ambassador meets Finance minister
Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Iran: Pirzada
Wheat purchase record registered properly; growers being paid within 24 hours
Rangers arrest five robbers
Naqvi visits CDA for briefing on administration, management, development
AJK government moves to implement a broad-based tourism uplift plan in picturesq ..
Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK commemorates World Press Freedom Day with renewed pledge5 days ago
-
AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund6 days ago
-
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day11 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles over the demise of an ex-AJK Minist ..13 days ago
-
AJK observes World Earth Day with a call to action on plastic pollution16 days ago
-
AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue Serving with Zeal18 days ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti vows to fight India's hostile policy18 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Pays visit to special Advisor's residence18 days ago
-
Mirpur Police arrest 68 suspects of food outlet attack19 days ago
-
Modi govt broken all records of oppression to win elections: President AJK19 days ago
-
AJK business forum proposes measures for industrial growth20 days ago
-
MoU signed for skilled manpower in AJK: PM lauds initiative20 days ago