AJK PM praises the OIC declaration seeking early settlement of Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has highly appreciated the 34-point declaration of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), reiterating its all-out support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination through an early settlement of the dispute in line with UNSC resolutions

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has highly appreciated the 34-point declaration of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), reiterating its all-out support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination through an early settlement of the dispute in line with UNSC resolutions.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, Prime Minister Haq also welcomed the OIC conference's demand to seek the UN Security Council's role in implementing its resolutions on Kashmir to help the Kashmiri people determine their political future.

The AJK premier hailed Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for raising the issue of Kashmir vociferously at the OIC summit held in the Gambian capital. He said that Mr. Dar's demand for an immediate end to Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, the release of political prisoners, and the withdrawal of the actions India took to forcibly integrate the occupied state into India were genuinely justified.

He also praised OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha's contention on the issue of Kashmir. The Prime Minister said that influential governments, especially the members of the UN Security Council, should act in light of the Banjul declaration and take effective measures to seek a permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Terming resolution of the Kashmir dispute as the key to ensuring lasting peace in the region, the AJK premier said that India must shun its obduracy and move forward to resolve this long-standing conflict amicably in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

APP/ahr/378