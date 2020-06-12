(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday prayed for the early recovery of his party the PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif who had been tested positive for the COVID-19, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday prayed for the early recovery of his party the PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif who had been tested positive for the COVID-19, it was officially said.

In a statement issued in the State's metropolis, he also prayed for the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex Speaker National Assembly Ayyaz Sadiq and others victims of coronavirus, a handout issued Friday.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said "We pray to Almighty Allah for everyone's speedy recovery and complete elimination of the deadly virus from the country and the state",.

The Prime Minister also expressed his sincere wishes for the early recovery of AJK Minister for State Disaster Management Authority and Civil Defense Ahmed Raza Qadri who also tested positive for coronavirus.

Lauding his service as front line warrior, he said that Qadri had done tremendous work to save the lives of the public during the state government's response to the COVID-19 in the region.