AJK PM Prioritizes Constitutional Supremacy And Rule Of Law
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 10:34 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said on Wednesday that ensuring constitutional supremacy and the rule of law were top priorities of the government.
He emphasized that the government will leave no stone unturned to ensure and promote good governance, establish merit, and uphold the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law in letter and spirit within the state.
These remarks were made during a meeting with a delegation led by Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, a member of the AJK Legislative Assembly affiliated with PML (Nawaz) AJK Chapter, at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, said a press release.
The prime minister congratulated Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail for being declared successful as a member of the Legislative Assembly as a result of the recount of votes.
Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the government, in collaboration with the coalition partners, has taken several initiatives to raise the standard of living of the people and ensure uniform development in the region.
He said that people's tax money would be spent only on the welfare of the people.
Unemployed youth would be given interest-free loans under the Akhowat scheme so that they could be able to start their own business, he added.
The PM said that biometric systems have been introduced in all government institutions to ensure timely and full attendance of employees in offices. He said that the government was utilizing all available resources to provide quality education, health facilities and all other amenities of life for the people.
AJK Assembly member Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, while congratulating the PM, assured him of his full cooperation and support. He also appreciated the PM for his pro-people policies.
