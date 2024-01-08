Open Menu

AJK PM Reaffirms Support To IIOJK Struggle For Liberation From Indian Yoke

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while reaffirming his government's all out political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while reaffirming his government's all out political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

He said that the government and people of the liberated territory would never hesitate in rendering any or every sacrifice necessary to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end.

Terming accession to Pakistan as the ultimate goal of the Kashmiris' freedom struggle, he said, "The people of Kashmir are continuously making sacrifices to achieve the desired goals".

He said that India's policy of oppression and suppression against the people of Kashmir cannot diminish their spirit and passion for freedom.

Paying eulogizing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, the PM said that the people of Kashmir would uphold the mission of martyrs who had lit the torch of freedom with their sacred blood.

The AJK premier, while denouncing the Indian government's nefarious designs to suppress the voice of freedom in Occupied Kashmir, said that the Modi government was hell-bent on changing the region's demography and destroying its history and culture.

Terming Kashmir as a natural part of Pakistan, he said that the people of Kashmir have made immense sacrifices in this regard.

He said that the international community should play its due role to help stop the atrocities being inflicted upon Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces.

He said that it was high time that the international community should yield its political and diplomatic clout to find a durable solution to the Kashmir issue.

