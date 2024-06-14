Open Menu

AJK PM Reiterates His Commitment To Establishing Strong Public-private Partnerships

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 11:03 PM

AJK PM reiterates his commitment to establishing strong public-private partnerships

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his visit to MTBC projects in AJK was a testament to his commitment to establishing a strong public-private partnership to work together for a prosperous future

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his visit to MTBC projects in AJK was a testament to his commitment to establishing a strong public-private partnership to work together for a prosperous future.

He expressed these views during a visit to the MTBC office in Bagh, AJK, on Friday.

The MTBC provides a platform for young professionals coming from different backgrounds across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, to learn and practice their innovative ideas in a healthy working environment. 

The PM was briefed in detail by  MTBC Chairman Mehmood Haq regarding IT, medical transcription billing, and other projects, including Kashmir Airline, Bagh Grammar school, Indus Hospital, and many others the corporation has been working on.

During his visit, the prime minister inspected different sections of the office and interacted with educated youth working in the company. On the occasion, the AJK PM praised the MTBC chairman for his significant contribution to the local economy and for providing employment opportunities to youth on such a large scale.

He especially appreciated the efforts made by the MTBC to promote economic growth and development in the liberated territory.

The PM was accompanied by government Minister Faisal Rathore, Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah, and others.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Information Minister Company Visit Young Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre

5 minutes ago
 Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Boar ..

Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen

4 minutes ago
 Pope urges ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons' in h ..

Pope urges ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons' in historic G7 speech

4 minutes ago
 Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over roya ..

Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over royal tensions

6 minutes ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

6 minutes ago
 Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax ..

Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax on services

10 minutes ago
BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti

BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti

10 minutes ago
 French stocks drag down European markets on electi ..

French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters

10 minutes ago
 Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland ..

Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match

6 minutes ago
 Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali P ..

Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz

6 minutes ago
 District admin warns transporters for overcharging

District admin warns transporters for overcharging

6 minutes ago
 Extreme hot weather to be observed during Eid holi ..

Extreme hot weather to be observed during Eid holidays

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir