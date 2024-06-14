AJK PM Reiterates His Commitment To Establishing Strong Public-private Partnerships
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 11:03 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his visit to MTBC projects in AJK was a testament to his commitment to establishing a strong public-private partnership to work together for a prosperous future
He expressed these views during a visit to the MTBC office in Bagh, AJK, on Friday.
The MTBC provides a platform for young professionals coming from different backgrounds across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, to learn and practice their innovative ideas in a healthy working environment.
The PM was briefed in detail by MTBC Chairman Mehmood Haq regarding IT, medical transcription billing, and other projects, including Kashmir Airline, Bagh Grammar school, Indus Hospital, and many others the corporation has been working on.
During his visit, the prime minister inspected different sections of the office and interacted with educated youth working in the company. On the occasion, the AJK PM praised the MTBC chairman for his significant contribution to the local economy and for providing employment opportunities to youth on such a large scale.
He especially appreciated the efforts made by the MTBC to promote economic growth and development in the liberated territory.
The PM was accompanied by government Minister Faisal Rathore, Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah, and others.
