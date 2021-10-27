UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Renews Pledge To Continue Support For IIOJK People Or

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 10:05 PM

AJK PM renews pledge to continue support for IIOJK people or

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi Wednesday said, India was involved in a brutal and inhuman acts, violating international law and norms but the international community and world human rights organization were keeping mum on all this despite reports released by the international bodies such as UN human rights council

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi Wednesday said, India was involved in a brutal and inhuman acts, violating international law and norms but the international community and world human rights organization were keeping mum on all this despite reports released by the international bodies such as UN human rights council.

According to an official release, he expressed these views while addressing a big protest rally to mark the Black Day at Abbaspur, his native town and at Tetri Note near the line of control (LOC) in his constituency.

Prime Minister said that on October 27, 1947, India had landed its troops in occupied Kashmir violating the international law and had been failed to implement the United Nations resolutions to grant the people of Kashmir their internationally agreed right to self determination.

The Prime Minister made it clear that Kashmiri people living on both sides of the line of control will continue their struggle for attaining their right to self determination and warned India to refrain from its nefarious designs.

He said nine hundred thousand Indian troops were engaged to crush the freedom movement and India had launched a war of repression against innocent Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.

He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri people who have been facing the atrocities of Indian forces for the last seven decades.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for projecting the Kashmir issue at international level as an ambassador of Kashmiri people and added that the President of Azad Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary was also exposing Indian atrocities at international level.

The Prime Minister expressed complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and assured them that people of Azad Kashmir were with them in their struggle for freedom from Indian clutches.

Meanwhile addressing a public meeting at Tetri Note Crossing Point last night, the Prime Minister said there shall be no deal on Kashmir in the presence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said the government was determined to utilize all its resources for the well being of the people of the state and liberation of occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to Pakistan Armed forces for defending the motherland at the line of control and expressed the hope that the day was not far when the occupied Kashmir will be liberated.

He said People have voted PTI to change the destiny of the region. "You have done your duty and now it is my responsibility to take care of you," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World United Nations Line Of Control Azad Jammu And Kashmir October All From Government

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

14 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

25 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

29 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE Tour set to open UCI World Tour calendar in Fe ..

UAE Tour set to open UCI World Tour calendar in February 2022

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Startup Hub, Dtec conclude 2nd edition of Em ..

Dubai Startup Hub, Dtec conclude 2nd edition of Emirati Development Programme

1 hour ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.