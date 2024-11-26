AJK PM resolves to utilize all resources for speedy uplift of state, citizens welfare

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his government was determined to utilize its all available resources for the speedy development of the state and welfare of its citizens without any discrimination

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that his government was determined to utilize its all available resources for the speedy development of the state and welfare of its citizens without any discrimination.

The AJK PM said this while addressing the launching ceremony of the Integrated Solid Waste Management Project for the State’s capital city of Muzaffarabad in the State’s metropolis on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Muzaffarabad is the face of the entire state and all possible resources are being provided to enhance the beauty of the city and make it worthy of the capital". He said that water problem faced by the residents in and around the capital city would be solved once the water treatment plant starts functioning.

The government, he said, was trying to improve the lives of people there by improving road infrastructure, health and education sectors.

He said that health facilities and services at Cardiac Hospital and AIIMS Hospital have improved to a great extent after the incumbent government provided the required funds for medicine and machinery to both facilities. "Rs 270 million were sanctioned for Shah Sultan Bridge for timely completion of the project", the AJK PM remarked.

Anwaar said that the construction of the judicial complex would further enhance the beauty of the capital city. He said that the health package would be a game-changer package for the state, especially Muzaffarabad city.

The package, he said, would be announced soon.

Restoring people's trust in government, he said, was imperative.Referring to peaceful assembly and public order ordinance 2024, the AJK PM said that the ordinance was talk of the town.This ordinance, he said, doesn't deprive citizens of their right to legitimate protest. He, however, maintained that the issue was open for discussion. "Legal fraternity and civil society representatives can share their ideas and opinions on the subject", the AJK premier said.

Terming protection of citizens' fundamental freedoms as his government's first responsibility, prime minister Haq stated that the ordinance could also be amended or even abolished provided an overwhelming majority wants so. On the occasion, the AJK PM announced a grant of Rs 72 lakhs for the Municipal Corporation of Muzaffarabad.

Pertinently, the Integrated Solid Waste Management Project, being completed at the cost of Rs 360 million and 20 lakh rupees, would benefit a population of over two hundred thousand people.

The function was attended and addressed by government ministers including Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Mian Abdul Waheed, Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai, Abdul Majid Khan, and others, whereas senior minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim and others were present on the occasion.