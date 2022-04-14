UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Sacks Five Cabinet Members For Wrong Doing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi Thursday sacked five members of his cabinet including a senior minister and an advisor on the grounds of wrong doing and dubious activities

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi Thursday sacked five members of his cabinet including a senior minister and an advisor on the grounds of wrong doing and dubious activities.

According to an order issued by the Prime minister office, the Senior Minister Sardar Tanveer Alliyas, Minister for local government Khawaja Farooq Ahmad , Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan, Minister for food Ali Shan Soni had been sacked.

Another similar order said advisor for disaster management and civil defense Ch. Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim had been removed from his office on same charges and orders were marked to chief secretary for issuing notification of the same.

It may be recalled here that these ministers and advisors had submitted a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Niazi in the legislative Assembly secretariat on Tuesday upon that the speaker Ch. Anwar ul Haq had summon the session on Friday (tomorrow).

