AJK PM Satisfied Of His Government's Performance

Published January 02, 2023 | 11:07 PM

AJK PM satisfied of his government's performance

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that despite the worst financial conditions the incumbent government performed exceptionally well

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that despite the worst financial conditions the incumbent government performed exceptionally well.

Talking to cabinet ministers including Chaudhry Arshad, Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, Akbar Ibrahim Chaudhry, Chaudhry Yasir and others who called on him on Monday, the PM said, "While advancing the concept of a welfare state our government in a short period of seven months created over 13 hundred new jobs in MNCH, IT and other departments".

He said that thousands of jobs would be created in different departments, including the education department and employees would be permanently appointed adding that more employment opportunities would be created in the private sector by bringing foreign investment.

"The jobs of thousands of contract workers were insecure and nobody was ready to invest in the private sector", the PM said adding that the PTI government created thousands of vacancies in a short period of time and made employees permanent.

He said that special economic zone for women were being established so that millions of educated and skilled women can benefit from it.

PM AJK said that the empty spaces on the banks of the rivers would be used for farming, which would not only overcome the meat requirements locally but also in the cities of Pakistan. He further said that the government was going to take revolutionary steps to expand food sources at the local level.

