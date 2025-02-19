AJK PM says his government aims to provide electricity, flour subsidy from own resources

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the AJK government is working on providing subsidy on electricity and flour to the residents from its own resources

Mirpur (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the AJK government is working on providing subsidy on electricity and flour to the residents from its own resources.

"We have been able to reduce development and non-development expenditure and also according top priority to savings," he said in a television programme.

He said that fruits of hard work done by his government for the last 21 months had started reaching to people.

He pointed out that India was trying to create unrest in Azad Kashmir, adding that the security agencies had arrested a few people in this regard.