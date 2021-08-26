UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Seeks Attention Of UN Towards Human Rights Abuses In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has sought attention of the United Nations towards the gross Human rights violations and extra judicial killings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of tyrant Indian occupied forces in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has sought attention of the United Nations towards the gross Human rights violations and extra judicial killings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of tyrant Indian occupied forces in IIOJK.

Talking to chairman Kashmiri committee Shehryar Khan Afradi who called on him here at Prime Minister Secretariat on Thursday, he said the Indian forces were engaged in the systematic killings of Kashmiri people and have intensified the reign of terror to crush the freedom movement which has been continued by the people of IIOJK for achieving their fundamental right to self determination.

The Prime Minister urged upon the international community to take notice of the Indian atrocities and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

He underscored the need for the settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people to decide their future through holding an impartial plebiscite as envisaged in UN charter and its own resolutions which UN has passed to settle the dispute.

Naizi observed that Kashmiri nation was united and having firm stand on Kashmir issue and determined to continue their struggle for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

The AJK PM said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan is the real ambassador of Kashmir and the ray of hope for the Kashmiri people and he has played a vibrant role for projecting the Kashmir issue at the United Nation and other international Forums.

Sardar Qayoom Niazi made it clear that Kashmiri will continue their struggle for achieving their right to self determination in line with the United Nations resolutions till the day dawn of freedom.

