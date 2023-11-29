AJK PM seeks ensuring training curriculum of police force harmonious to need of latest era

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has emphasized the need of a training curriculum of the police force harmonious with the needs of the modern age

MIRPIR ( AJK ) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has emphasized the need of a training curriculum of the police force harmonious with the needs of the modern age.

While addressing the police passing out parade in the State metropolis on Wednesday, he said that the police force was responsible for maintaining law and order besides protecting the life and property of the people.

The PM lauded the AJK Police for its significant contribution to maintaining the law and order situation in the liberated territory.

He said that Azad Kashmir was reckoned to be the most peaceful region in South Asia with the lowest crime rate.

He said that the credit for this goes to the police department which has always performed duties of a national nature along with the Pakistan Army and paramilitary forces.

He said that the AJK Police not only maintained peace and order in the region but also prevented many acts of terrorism from happening based on prior information.

Praising the young girls for joining the police, he said, "I also pay tribute to my daughters who have taken the bold decision to join the police force".

Anwaar said that it was the duty of the state to ensure that the police force gets proper training as per the requirements of the modern era. Stressing the need for carrying out investigations on a scientific basis, he said that the traditional method of investigation has lost its effectiveness.

The PM assured the IG Police of his full cooperation to bring reforms to the police department.

For effective policing, he said that the training curriculum of the police force should be harmonized with the requirements of the modern era.

He said that the government would continue its reform process in the police department and would provide more resources for the department.

He said more resources would be provided to CTD, service centers, women's police stations, and tourism police. He said that a series of new recruitments would start soon in the police department. The recruitment process, he said, would be completely transparent.

Lauding the sacrifices of the police force, the PM said that martyrs of the police force have lit the candle of peace with their red-hot blood while fighting the enemy in the dark times of terrorism.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, announced Rs. 0.2 million financial relief for the Police Training school and also announced the construction of an Auditorium.

The PM also distributed cash awards and certificates of appreciation among the constables who showed outstanding performance during the training.

On this occasion, Senior Minister Col retired Waqar Ahmad Noor, Government Ministers Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Dawood Muhammad Bareech and others were present on the occasion.