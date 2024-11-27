AJK PM Seeks Media's Constructive Role To Bring About Positive Change In Society
Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that a positive change can be brought about in society provided the media plays a constructive role in accordance with established codes of conduct and ethics of journalism
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that a positive change can be brought about in society provided the media plays a constructive role in accordance with established codes of conduct and ethics of journalism.
The AJK premier said this while talking to the Azad Kashmir Newspaper Society (AKNS) delegation, which, led by its president, Amjad Chaudhry, called on him in the state metropolis on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM, while highlighting the importance of the media, said, "the media should promote positive thinking to bring improvement in the society." "The role of the media is essential to rid the state of the menace of corruption, prejudices, and regionalism," the AJK PM remarked.
The AJK Prime Minister said that the AKNS and the Ministry of Information should jointly form a task force to look into all matters, including media policy.
Stressing the need for promoting investigative journalism, he said that the essence of responsible journalism was to bring truth and expose wrongdoing.
He assured the visiting delegation that the problems faced by the media industry and publishers would be resolved on a priority basis. "Fair distribution of advertisements to newspapers will be ensured at all costs," the PM maintained.
The government, he said, was using all possible resources to improve the quality of life of the citizens of the state. He said that protecting the rights of citizens was the government's responsibility.
Senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, government ministers Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah, Mian Abdul Waheed, and Sardar Aamir Altaf Khan, Secretary Information Adnan Khurshid and members of the AKNS were present on the occasion.
APP/ahr/378
