AJK PM seeks UN attention towards IIOJK situation

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has invited the attention of the United Nations towards gruesome Human right violations and extra judicial killings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of brute Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to the chairman of Kashmiri committee, Shehryar Khan Afradi, who called on him here on Thursday, he said Indian forces were engaged in the systematic killings of Kashmiri people and have intensified the reign of terror to crush the freedom movement launched by people of occupied for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination.

The Prime Minister urged upon the international community to take notice of the Indian forces atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for the settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people to decide their future through holding an impartial plebiscite.

The Prime Minister said Kashmiri nation was united and was at the same page on Kashmir issue and determined to continue their struggle for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

The Prime Minister said the Pakistani Prime Minister was the real ambassador of Kashmir and the ray of hope for the Kashmiri people, adding, he has played a vibrant role for projecting the Kashmir issue at the United Nation.

The Prime Minister made it clear that Kashmiris would continue their struggle for achieving their rightto self determination in line with the United Nations resolutions.