UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Seeks UN Attention Towards IIOJK Situation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

AJK PM seeks UN attention towards IIOJK situation

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has invited the attention of the United Nations towards gruesome Human right violations and extra judicial killings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of brute Indian forces in occupied Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has invited the attention of the United Nations towards gruesome Human right violations and extra judicial killings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of brute Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to the chairman of Kashmiri committee, Shehryar Khan Afradi, who called on him here on Thursday, he said Indian forces were engaged in the systematic killings of Kashmiri people and have intensified the reign of terror to crush the freedom movement launched by people of occupied for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination.

The Prime Minister urged upon the international community to take notice of the Indian forces atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for the settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people to decide their future through holding an impartial plebiscite.

The Prime Minister said Kashmiri nation was united and was at the same page on Kashmir issue and determined to continue their struggle for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

The Prime Minister said the Pakistani Prime Minister was the real ambassador of Kashmir and the ray of hope for the Kashmiri people, adding, he has played a vibrant role for projecting the Kashmir issue at the United Nation.

The Prime Minister made it clear that Kashmiris would continue their struggle for achieving their rightto self determination in line with the United Nations resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during i ..

Manchester City celebrates Expo 2020 logo during its confrontation with Arsenal

11 minutes ago
 UK govt to hold crisis meeting after Kabul airport ..

UK govt to hold crisis meeting after Kabul airport explosion

1 minute ago
 Second Explosion Outside Kabul Airport Was Caused ..

Second Explosion Outside Kabul Airport Was Caused by Car Bomb - Reports

1 minute ago
 Pfizer/BioNTech ink vaccine deal with Brazil manuf ..

Pfizer/BioNTech ink vaccine deal with Brazil manufacturer

1 minute ago
 European Council President Michel Warns of Resurge ..

European Council President Michel Warns of Resurgence of Terrorism in Afghanista ..

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated ..

Spanish Pharma Firm Opens Probe Into Contaminated Moderna Vials Sent to Japan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.