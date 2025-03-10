AJK PM Slams India's Rejection Of Two-nation Theory As Attempt To Undermine Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has accused India of consistently rejecting the two-nation theory primarily with ulterior motives to undermine Pakistan
In his statement issued in the State metropolis on Monday,the AJK PM said that India left no opportunity ever to destabilize Pakistan.
Anwaar continued that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal's vision led to creation of a separate homeland for Muslims, which he said, became the centre of hope for Muslim Ummah. He said that nuclear Pakistan stands as a strong deterrent against India's expansionist ambitions in the region.
Terming India as a wolf in sheep's clothing, the PM said that India has virtually become a terror-sponsoring state.
"Kulbhushan Jadhav's arrest and his involvement in terrorist activities within Pakistan stands as irrefutable evidence in this regard", the statement said.
He said that the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada by Indian secret agents has also exposed India's hand in transnational terrorism. Referring to India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said.
India has denied the fundamental freedoms and rights of the people of Kashmir, he stated, further noting that it was India that initially brought the Kashmir issue to the United Nations but subsequently reneged on its commitments.
He expressed the hope that the region of occupied Kashmir would be liberated from Indian control, leading to its integration with Pakistan, he concluded.
