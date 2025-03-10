Open Menu

AJK PM Slams India's Rejection Of Two-nation Theory As Attempt To Undermine Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM

AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Pakistan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has accused India of consistently rejecting the two-nation theory primarily with ulterior motives to undermine Pakistan

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has accused India of consistently rejecting the two-nation theory primarily with ulterior motives to undermine Pakistan.

In his statement issued in the State metropolis on Monday,the AJK PM said that India left no opportunity ever to destabilize Pakistan.

Anwaar continued that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal's vision led to creation of a separate homeland for Muslims, which he said, became the centre of hope for Muslim Ummah. He said that nuclear Pakistan stands as a strong deterrent against India's expansionist ambitions in the region.

Terming India as a wolf in sheep's clothing, the PM said that India has virtually become a terror-sponsoring state.

"Kulbhushan Jadhav's arrest and his involvement in terrorist activities within Pakistan stands as irrefutable evidence in this regard", the statement said.

He said that the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada by Indian secret agents has also exposed India's hand in transnational terrorism. Referring to India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said.

India has denied the fundamental freedoms and rights of the people of Kashmir, he stated, further noting that it was India that initially brought the Kashmir issue to the United Nations but subsequently reneged on its commitments.

He expressed the hope that the region of occupied Kashmir would be liberated from Indian control, leading to its integration with Pakistan, he concluded.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theor ..

AJK PM slams India's rejection of two-nation theory as attempt to undermine Paki ..

5 minutes ago
 Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus ..

Operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss polit ..

Governor KP meets Chairman Senate to discuss political, parliamentary affairs

5 minutes ago
 Policeman martyred in Bajaur

Policeman martyred in Bajaur

4 minutes ago
 ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in ..

ATC frames amended charges against PTI leaders in 3 cases

4 minutes ago
 AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy ..

AJK President calls on EU to appoint special envoy to help resolve K-Dispute

4 minutes ago
Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal M ..

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, assumes charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage ..

4 minutes ago
 CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on Int ..

CJP pays tribute to women in Law profession on International Women Day

4 minutes ago
 ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash di ..

ADIB shareholders approve AED3.030 billion cash dividend

21 minutes ago
 Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reache ..

Poultry prices skyrocket in hazara, chicken reaches Rs 495 Per KG

9 minutes ago
 DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by plan ..

DC Sorab inaugurates tree plantation drive by planting sapling

9 minutes ago
 Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Ora ..

Sindh given operational control of Green Line, Orange Line bus services

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir