AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity of the state

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that good governance and continuity of policies were essentially important for the socio-economic development and prosperity of the state.

While talking to public delegations that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday, the PM said that improving governance and reforming the state institutions was the first and foremost priority of the coalition government.

He said that people would benefit from the government's initiatives only if there was an improvement in service delivery.

Referring to his government's austerity drive, the PM said, "By reducing non-developmental expenditures, emphasis has been placed on the basic issues including health and education of the people".

He said that after assuming the reins of the government, a number of initiatives were taken to address the problems of the people at the local level and provide them with basic amenities of life.

Anwaar said that funds have been provided to all the MLAs equally to ensure uniform development across the state.