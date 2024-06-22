AJK PM terms Modi’s visit to IIOJK an abortive attempt to hoodwink international community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state as an abortive attempt to hoodwink the international community, denying the true picture of the IIOJK to the world.

In a statement issued late Friday, the AJK Prime Minister stated that Modi’s visit to the restive region was tantamount to rubbing salt on the wounds of Kashmiris who were being killed, maimed, and blinded by the trigger-happy Indian forces day in and day out. He said that the Kashmiri people rejected such visits that were intended to project an all-encompassing portrait of Kashmir.

Referring to Modi and his party’s communal politics, the PM criticized that during the recently concluded elections, Modi consistently used anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistani rhetoric. Despite running a hate campaign against Muslims, he remarked that Modi failed to achieve a majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

About the fast-deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq cautioned that the situation in the restive region had worsened since the BJP came to power.

He highlighted that the Modi regime has a recorded history of conducting false flag operations and maligning Pakistan and Kashmiris to achieve its political goals.

He also said that despite its tall claims of peace and normalcy in Kashmir, Modi has not fielded a single candidate in the recent elections for fear of defeat.

“Due to Modi’s sledgehammer policies, the situation in Occupied Kashmir has become even worse," the PM stated, adding that more than half of the population in Kashmir was forced to live below the poverty line. ”Unemployment has risen to an alarming level," the PM further elaborated.

The PM expressed that international organizations like Amnesty International and the United Nations had voiced their grave concern over the HR situation in the region. He said that entire Kashmir had been declared a red zone before Modi’s visit. “Modi is so afraid of the Kashmiri people’s reaction that a curfew is in force in the entire Occupied Kashmir for security reasons," the statement further said.

He said that such visits by Modi cannot hoodwink the international community. Kashmiris, he said, want freedom from India, and they would continue to fight for freedom unless they achieved the cherished goal for which they rendered matchless sacrifices.