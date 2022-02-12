UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Urges Business Community To Capitalize Investment Opportunities In AJK

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 05:17 PM

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi said that Azad Kashmir offered plenty of investment opportunities in tourism, mines and mineral, hydel power and other sectors and urged the investors of Islamabad to capitalize these potential opportunities and his government would fully facilitate them

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here Saturday. Sardar Amjad Jalil, Chairman, AJK board of Investment also accompanied him.

Qayyum Khan Niazi said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, promoting the economy of AJK was a key agenda of his government.

He said that a new Special Economic Zone was planned in AJK under CPEC in addition to Mirpur and Bhimber Economic Zones and investors of this region should take benefit of these facilities for investment.

He said that the Tourism Authority was being formed in AJK to promote the tourism sector, which has already provided 8000 jobs. He asked the business community of Islamabad to identify sites for investment and his government would provide them all possible facilitation as their investment would bring progress and prosperity to the region.

He instructed the Chairman AJK Board of Investment to keep in liaison with ICCI to facilitate its members for Joint Ventures and investment in AJK.

He also briefed the business community about the 76 years old issues of Indian Held Kashmir and thanked Pakistani leadership, the nation and diaspora for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day this year with unprecedented zeal and fervor to send a strong message to the world community. � Sardar Amjad Jalil, Chairman, AJK Board of Investment assured the business community and he would keep in touch with ICCI and would extend maximum facilitation to them for taking benefit of business and investment opportunities in AJK so that they could play role in the economic development and jobs creation in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI said that many members of the Chamber were keen for Joint Ventures and investment in Azad Kashmir to contribute towards the economic development of the region and AJK government should offer them attractive incentives.

He reiterated that the business community of Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir till the time they get the right to self-determination.��Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Zubair A. Malik, Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Iqbal Malik and others also spoke at the occasion and expressed keen interest to invest in AJK.

