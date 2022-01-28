UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Urges Int'l Community To Break Silence, Protect Kashmiris From Indian State Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 09:31 PM

AJK PM urges int'l community to break silence, protect Kashmiris from Indian state terrorism

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said India had intensified its reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), besides imposing strict restrictions on media to conceal the massive killings of innocent Kashmiris by its forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said India had intensified its reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), besides imposing strict restrictions on media to conceal the massive killings of innocent Kashmiris by its forces.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of the European Union Androulla Kaminara here at the Jammu and Kashmir House.

The AJK prime minister said India was involved in the massacre of Kashmiri people, urging the international community to break its silence and protect the children, the elderly and women from Indian state terrorism.

He said seven decades had lapsed but the Kashmiris were looking to the United Nations and the European Union for the implementations of UN for granting them their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Niazi urged the international community to pressurize India to implement the UN resolutions and allow the international human rights organization to review the grave human rights situation in the IIOJK.

He said the European Union had raised their voices regarding the Kashmir issue and rejected the Indian illegal action of August 5, 2019 and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The meeting also discussed issues relating to the EU cooperation for education, health, tourism development and human resource development in Azad Kashmir.

Ambassador Kaminara assured the AJK PM that the EU would fully support the efforts for the development of Azad Kashmir and the empowerment of women and youth.

The EU envoy took keen interest in the development of Azad Kashmir, improvement of infrastructure and expressed the hope that the coming local body elections would play an important role in strengthening democracy.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Local Body Elections United Nations Education Democracy European Union Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Women 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

WEF's country partner endorses Pakistan's socio-ec ..

WEF's country partner endorses Pakistan's socio-economic policies as long-term, ..

34 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Troops Conduct First Firing Practice Wit ..

Ukrainian Troops Conduct First Firing Practice With NLAW Anti-Tank Weapons - Rep ..

37 seconds ago
 China Announces Largest Winter Olympics Team in Co ..

China Announces Largest Winter Olympics Team in Country's History

38 seconds ago
 Putin, Macron agree on need for 'de-escalation' in ..

Putin, Macron agree on need for 'de-escalation' in Ukraine: Elysee

40 seconds ago
 Junior National Tennis Championship gets underway

Junior National Tennis Championship gets underway

37 minutes ago
 Sweden to offer leniency for gang members turning ..

Sweden to offer leniency for gang members turning on accomplices

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>