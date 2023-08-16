AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy Quran

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, on Wednesday urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take a unified stand for stopping the recurrence of such despicable acts in future

Mirpur AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, on Wednesday urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take a unified stand for stopping the recurrence of such despicable acts in future.

The AJK prime minister, in a statement, said Pakistan should summon the Swedish ambassador to convey to him the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.

He said there was a dire need to remind the international community of international laws that clearly prohibited any advocacy of national, racial or religious hatred that "constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence".

Anwaar said the European countries should understand the sanctity of the Holy Quran and realize the fact that Muslims could not tolerate any kind of desecration of their holy book or other Islamic symbols.

He further said that such senseless and vile attacks were bound to damage interfaith harmony and incite religious hatred across the globe.

It was the prime responsibility of all the member states of the United Nations to ensure the respect of all holy books and religious scriptures under the UN Charter, he aded.

The AJK PM stressed the need to exercise the right to freedom of expression responsibly and in accordance with relevant international human rights covenants and treaties.

He also emphasised the need for dialogue between religions, cultures and civilizations to ensure durable peace and harmony in the world.