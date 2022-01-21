UrduPoint.com

AJK PM Urges To Observe Indian Republic Day As Black Day On Jan 26

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 08:06 PM

AJK PM urges to observe Indian Republic Day as black day on Jan 26

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) , Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control, Pakistan and abroad will observe the Indian republic day as a Black day on 26th January to draw the world's attention towards illegal occupation of bulk of Jammu & Kashmir State for lat over 74 years.

Protest rallies and demonstrations will be held throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir to condemn the gruesome human rights violations and systematic killings of Kashmiri people at the hands of brutal Indian forces and to crush the freedom movement launched by the Kashmiri people in attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Friday appealed to Kashmiris living both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world to observe 26th January, India's Republic Day, as a black day to draw the attention of the international community towards unresolved Kashmir issue illegal and aggressive occupation on Kashmir by India and the worst human rights violations perpetrated by the brute Indian forces on Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that protest rallies and demonstrations would be held in all the districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to mark the Indian Republic Day as a black day. The Azad Kashmir government has invited all political parties, business community and social activists to participate in these demonstrations to raise voice for Kashmir cause collectively. He also appealed to Kashmiri around the world to apprise the international community of the worst kinds of repressions on Kashmiri people by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister has appealed to the international media and human rights activists to expose the serious human rights violations by the Indian forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that not only Kashmiri but also Indian Muslims, Christians and Sikhs are being subjected to the worst kind of atrocities by the Indian government while black laws have been used to crush Kashmiris and minorities.

