AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early settlement of Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Wednesday said that on October 27,1947, India had landed its troops in Srinagar at gun point by occupying the major part of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state blatantly violating the international law, norms and commitment.

Addressing a mammoth protest rally held to mark the Black Day at his native town of Abbaspur in Poonch division, the AJK prime minister said United Nations had failed to implement its resolutions to grant the Kashmir their internationally agreed right to self determination.

He made it clear that Kashmiri people living on both sides of the line of control will continue their struggle for attaining their right to self determination and warned India to refrain from its nefarious intentions. He ruled out any kind of deal on Kashmir in presence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The prime minister said nine lac Indian army was engaged to crush the freedom movement and has launched a war of repression against innocent Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri people who have been facing the atrocities of Indian forces for the last seven decades.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for projecting the Kashmir issue at international level as an ambassador of Kashmiri people over the globe and added that the Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary was also exposing Indian atrocities at international level.

The prime minister expressed complete solidarity with the people of IIOJK and assured them that people of AJK were with them in their struggle for freedom from Indian clutches.

The speakers while addressing the rallies invited the attention of the international community towards the unresolved Kashmir dispute and the reign of terror let loose by the Indian forces on Kashmiri people who have been struggling for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.