AJK PM Urges UNO To Play Role To Help Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has urged United Nations to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has urged United Nations to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the AJK PM said that the United Nations which had guaranteed the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir through an impartial referendum must fulfill its responsibility.

He said that UN as the highest forum should exert pressure on India to fulfill its commitments vis a vis granting the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir. He said that world community and human rights watchdogs should take effective notice of the human right violations being committed by Indian forces in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Expressing complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the PM said: "The people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will never leave their brethren in the lurch.

Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would continue their all out moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of IIOJK till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation.

The PM said that despite using its repressive state apparatus, India has miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' freedom struggle and their passion for freedom. Denouncing Indian state terrorism in IIOJK, the PM said that Indian occupation forces have killed thousands of innocent Kashmiris including men, women and children. He said that Kashmiris who have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for their freedom would never compromise on their ideals.

"The Kashmiri people will continue their struggle for the security, integrity, stability and completion of Pakistan", the PM said.

